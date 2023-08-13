On Sunday, Max Kepler (.657 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Phillies.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler has 12 doubles, 19 home runs and 24 walks while batting .238.

Kepler has gotten at least one hit in 54.5% of his games this year (48 of 88), with multiple hits 21 times (23.9%).

He has gone deep in 21.6% of his games this season, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 36.4% of his games this season, Kepler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 36 games this year (40.9%), including nine multi-run games (10.2%).

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 50 .262 AVG .221 .315 OBP .289 .485 SLG .453 13 XBH 18 8 HR 11 21 RBI 25 34/10 K/BB 39/14 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings