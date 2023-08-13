Ryan Jeffers Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Phillies - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Ryan Jeffers and his .703 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Phillies.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers has 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 24 walks while hitting .281.
- Jeffers has gotten a hit in 37 of 64 games this season (57.8%), including 13 multi-hit games (20.3%).
- Looking at the 64 games he has played this year, he's went deep in eight of them (12.5%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25.0% of his games this year, Jeffers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 23 times this season (35.9%), including five games with multiple runs (7.8%).
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|33
|.333
|AVG
|.241
|.429
|OBP
|.349
|.595
|SLG
|.407
|11
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|16
|28/11
|K/BB
|38/13
|1
|SB
|2
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 136 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Suarez gets the start for the Phillies, his 17th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.96 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 3.96 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .278 to opposing hitters.
