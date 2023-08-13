The Philadelphia Phillies versus Minnesota Twins game on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Nicholas Castellanos and Carlos Correa.

Twins vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins' 163 home runs rank seventh in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 378 extra-base hits, Minnesota ranks 14th in MLB with a .416 slugging percentage this season.

The Twins rank 23rd in MLB with a .236 team batting average.

Minnesota has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 525 (4.4 per game).

The Twins have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).

The Twins rank last in strikeouts per game (10.2) among MLB offenses.

Minnesota strikes out an MLB-high 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.

Minnesota has the eighth-best ERA (3.92) in the majors this season.

The Twins have a combined 1.199 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-lowest in MLB.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Sonny Gray (5-5) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

He's going for his fifth quality start in a row.

Gray has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 23 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 8/8/2023 Tigers L 6-0 Away Sonny Gray Eduardo Rodríguez 8/9/2023 Tigers L 9-5 Away Bailey Ober Alex Faedo 8/10/2023 Tigers L 3-0 Away Kenta Maeda Reese Olson 8/11/2023 Phillies L 13-2 Away Dallas Keuchel Cristopher Sanchez 8/12/2023 Phillies W 8-1 Away Pablo Lopez Taijuan Walker 8/13/2023 Phillies - Away Sonny Gray Ranger Suárez 8/15/2023 Tigers - Home Bailey Ober Alex Faedo 8/16/2023 Tigers - Home Kenta Maeda Reese Olson 8/18/2023 Pirates - Home Dallas Keuchel - 8/19/2023 Pirates - Home Pablo Lopez Mitch Keller 8/20/2023 Pirates - Home Sonny Gray Quinn Priester

