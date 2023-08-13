Ranger Suarez will toe the rubber for the Philadelphia Phillies (65-53) on Sunday, August 13 versus the Minnesota Twins (61-58), who will answer with Sonny Gray. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies are listed as -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Twins (+100). The total for the game is set at 9 runs.

Twins vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Time: 1:35 PM ET

TV: NBCS-PH

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Probable Pitchers: Suarez - PHI (2-5, 3.96 ERA) vs Gray - MIN (5-5, 3.11 ERA)

Twins vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Twins vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Phillies have won 45 out of the 75 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.

The Phillies have gone 38-25 (winning 60.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

Philadelphia has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Phillies have a 7-2 record across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Philadelphia combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The Twins have been chosen as underdogs in 38 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (36.8%) in those games.

This season, the Twins have been victorious 12 times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Twins have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.