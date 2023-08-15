The Minnesota Twins, including Jorge Polanco (.366 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Alex Faedo and the Detroit Tigers at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) against the Phillies.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

Alex Faedo TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Polanco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco has 12 doubles, seven home runs and 16 walks while batting .243.

In 33 of 46 games this year (71.7%) Polanco has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (17.4%).

In seven games this year, he has homered (15.2%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).

Polanco has had an RBI in 14 games this year (30.4%), including seven multi-RBI outings (15.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 15 times this season (32.6%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 24 .256 AVG .231 .297 OBP .320 .523 SLG .341 13 XBH 6 5 HR 2 14 RBI 9 24/5 K/BB 22/11 0 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings