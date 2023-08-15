Jorge Polanco Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Jorge Polanco (.366 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Alex Faedo and the Detroit Tigers at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) against the Phillies.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Discover More About This Game
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco has 12 doubles, seven home runs and 16 walks while batting .243.
- In 33 of 46 games this year (71.7%) Polanco has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (17.4%).
- In seven games this year, he has homered (15.2%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Polanco has had an RBI in 14 games this year (30.4%), including seven multi-RBI outings (15.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 15 times this season (32.6%), including one multi-run game.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|24
|.256
|AVG
|.231
|.297
|OBP
|.320
|.523
|SLG
|.341
|13
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|9
|24/5
|K/BB
|22/11
|0
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (140 total, 1.2 per game).
- Faedo (2-4 with a 5.80 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.80, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .217 against him.
