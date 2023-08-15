Ryan Jeffers Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ryan Jeffers -- with a slugging percentage of .694 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Alex Faedo on the hill, on August 15 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan Jeffers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers has 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks while batting .281.
- Jeffers has recorded a hit in 38 of 65 games this season (58.5%), including 13 multi-hit games (20.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in eight games this year (12.3%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Jeffers has an RBI in 16 of 65 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 23 games this year (35.4%), including five multi-run games (7.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|34
|.333
|AVG
|.241
|.429
|OBP
|.351
|.595
|SLG
|.402
|11
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|16
|28/11
|K/BB
|40/14
|1
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
- The Tigers rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (140 total, 1.2 per game).
- Faedo makes the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.80 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 40 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In eight games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.80, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .217 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.