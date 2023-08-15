Ryan Jeffers -- with a slugging percentage of .694 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Alex Faedo on the hill, on August 15 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

Alex Faedo TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers has 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks while batting .281.

Jeffers has recorded a hit in 38 of 65 games this season (58.5%), including 13 multi-hit games (20.0%).

He has hit a long ball in eight games this year (12.3%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Jeffers has an RBI in 16 of 65 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 23 games this year (35.4%), including five multi-run games (7.7%).

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 34 .333 AVG .241 .429 OBP .351 .595 SLG .402 11 XBH 10 5 HR 4 9 RBI 16 28/11 K/BB 40/14 1 SB 2

