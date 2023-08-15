Spencer Torkelson and Carlos Correa are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Detroit Tigers and the Minnesota Twins square off at Target Field on Tuesday (beginning at 7:40 PM ET).

Twins vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Bailey Ober Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Ober Stats

The Twins will hand the ball to Bailey Ober (6-6) for his 20th start of the season.

He has 11 quality starts in 19 chances this season.

Ober has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 19 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Ober Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Tigers Aug. 9 5.0 11 5 4 9 1 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 4 5.0 6 2 2 3 0 at Royals Jul. 29 4.0 11 6 6 5 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 23 6.0 5 3 2 6 0 at Mariners Jul. 18 6.0 7 3 3 5 0

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Correa Stats

Correa has put up 95 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 54 runs.

He's slashed .230/.306/.409 on the year.

Correa has recorded at least one hit in eight straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .286 with two doubles, three home runs, five walks and nine RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Phillies Aug. 12 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 at Phillies Aug. 11 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 at Tigers Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Tigers Aug. 9 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 at Tigers Aug. 8 2-for-3 0 0 0 2

Max Kepler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has recorded 72 hits with 12 doubles, 19 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 46 runs.

He has a slash line of .238/.299/.465 on the year.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Phillies Aug. 13 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 12 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 at Phillies Aug. 11 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 at Tigers Aug. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Aug. 9 1-for-5 0 0 1 1

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 25 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 48 walks and 63 RBI (100 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He's slashed .228/.308/.412 so far this season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Aug. 13 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 12 4-for-4 1 1 1 8 0 at Red Sox Aug. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 9 2-for-4 3 2 2 8 0

Riley Greene Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Greene Stats

Riley Greene has 18 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 30 walks and 29 RBI (97 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He's slashed .307/.369/.478 so far this season.

Greene brings a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .316 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Aug. 13 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Red Sox Aug. 12 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Red Sox Aug. 11 1-for-2 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Twins Aug. 10 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Twins Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0

