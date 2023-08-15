Kerry Carpenter brings a 10-game hitting streak into the Detroit Tigers' (53-65) game against the Minnesota Twins (62-58), at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday, at Target Field.

The Twins will give the nod to Bailey Ober (6-6) against the Tigers and Alex Faedo (2-4).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ober - MIN (6-6, 3.40 ERA) vs Faedo - DET (2-4, 5.80 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Ober

The Twins' Ober (6-6) will make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in five innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 3.40 ERA this season with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.6 walks per nine across 19 games.

He has 11 quality starts in 19 chances this season.

Ober has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 19 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Bailey Ober vs. Tigers

The Tigers rank 29th in MLB with 466 runs scored this season. They have a .234 batting average this campaign with 113 home runs (28th in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Tigers two times this season, allowing them to go 16-for-48 with four doubles, a home run and seven RBI in 11 innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Faedo

The Tigers are sending Faedo (2-4) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.80 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.80, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .217 against him.

Faedo has three quality starts under his belt this year.

Faedo has pitched five or more innings in a game four times this year entering this outing.

He has had one appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Alex Faedo vs. Twins

He meets a Twins offense that ranks 17th in the league with 528 total runs scored while batting .237 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .415 slugging percentage (15th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 164 home runs (seventh in the league).

Head-to-head against the Twins this season, Faedo has thrown 4 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs on four hits while striking out five.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.