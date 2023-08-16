Carlos Correa vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Carlos Correa -- batting .324 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the mound, on August 16 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Tigers.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Tigers Player Props
|Twins vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Twins vs Tigers
|Twins vs Tigers Odds
|Twins vs Tigers Prediction
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa leads Minnesota in OBP (.308), slugging percentage (.409) and total hits (96) this season.
- Correa is batting .313 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a nine-game hitting streak.
- In 67.3% of his 107 games this season, Correa has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 15 games this year (14.0%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Correa has had an RBI in 34 games this year (31.8%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (12.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 38 games this year (35.5%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Twins Players vs the Tigers
- Click Here for Jorge Polanco
- Click Here for Max Kepler
- Click Here for Joey Gallo
- Click Here for Michael A. Taylor
- Click Here for Dónovan Solano
- Click Here for Royce Lewis
- Click Here for Matt Wallner
- Click Here for Ryan Jeffers
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|59
|.227
|AVG
|.234
|.301
|OBP
|.313
|.368
|SLG
|.442
|16
|XBH
|26
|4
|HR
|11
|25
|RBI
|29
|46/19
|K/BB
|59/25
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.49).
- The Tigers rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (141 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Olson (2-5) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.45 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 60 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.45, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .226 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.