Carlos Correa -- batting .324 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the mound, on August 16 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Tigers.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Carlos Correa At The Plate

  • Correa leads Minnesota in OBP (.308), slugging percentage (.409) and total hits (96) this season.
  • Correa is batting .313 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a nine-game hitting streak.
  • In 67.3% of his 107 games this season, Correa has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in 15 games this year (14.0%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
  • Correa has had an RBI in 34 games this year (31.8%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (12.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 38 games this year (35.5%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Twins Players vs the Tigers

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
48 GP 59
.227 AVG .234
.301 OBP .313
.368 SLG .442
16 XBH 26
4 HR 11
25 RBI 29
46/19 K/BB 59/25
0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.49).
  • The Tigers rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (141 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Tigers are sending Olson (2-5) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.45 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 60 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance came on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
  • The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.45, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .226 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.