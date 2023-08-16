Joey Gallo vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Joey Gallo (.424 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 123 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Gallo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Tigers Player Props
|Twins vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Twins vs Tigers
|Twins vs Tigers Odds
|Twins vs Tigers Prediction
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is batting .179 with nine doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 43 walks.
- Gallo has had a hit in 36 of 93 games this year (38.7%), including multiple hits seven times (7.5%).
- Looking at the 93 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 18 of them (19.4%), and in 6.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Gallo has an RBI in 21 of 93 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 32.3% of his games this year (30 of 93), he has scored, and in four of those games (4.3%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Twins Players vs the Tigers
- Click Here for Jorge Polanco
- Click Here for Carlos Correa
- Click Here for Max Kepler
- Click Here for Michael A. Taylor
- Click Here for Dónovan Solano
- Click Here for Royce Lewis
- Click Here for Matt Wallner
- Click Here for Ryan Jeffers
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|47
|.165
|AVG
|.191
|.284
|OBP
|.317
|.364
|SLG
|.537
|13
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|15
|13
|RBI
|25
|61/19
|K/BB
|66/24
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (141 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson makes the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.45 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.45, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .226 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.