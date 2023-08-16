The Minnesota Twins, including Joey Gallo (.424 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 123 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is batting .179 with nine doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 43 walks.

Gallo has had a hit in 36 of 93 games this year (38.7%), including multiple hits seven times (7.5%).

Looking at the 93 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 18 of them (19.4%), and in 6.6% of his trips to the plate.

Gallo has an RBI in 21 of 93 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 32.3% of his games this year (30 of 93), he has scored, and in four of those games (4.3%) he has scored more than once.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 47 .165 AVG .191 .284 OBP .317 .364 SLG .537 13 XBH 17 5 HR 15 13 RBI 25 61/19 K/BB 66/24 0 SB 0

