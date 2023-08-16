The Minnesota Twins, including Matt Wallner (hitting .212 in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, two walks and 10 RBI), take on starting pitcher Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He racked up four RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Tigers.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner is hitting .240 with four doubles, nine home runs and 10 walks.

Wallner has gotten at least one hit in 42.9% of his games this season (15 of 35), with multiple hits seven times (20.0%).

He has gone deep in 22.9% of his games this year, and 7.4% of his plate appearances.

Wallner has had at least one RBI in 28.6% of his games this season (10 of 35), with more than one RBI eight times (22.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 48.6% of his games this year (17 of 35), with two or more runs three times (8.6%).

Other Twins Players vs the Tigers

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 16 .327 AVG .143 .439 OBP .236 .709 SLG .347 9 XBH 4 6 HR 3 16 RBI 6 20/6 K/BB 16/4 1 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings