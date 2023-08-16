On Wednesday, Max Kepler (hitting .306 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Tigers.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is batting .239 with 12 doubles, 19 home runs and 25 walks.

Kepler has had a hit in 49 of 90 games this season (54.4%), including multiple hits 21 times (23.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 19 games this year (21.1%), homering in 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

Kepler has an RBI in 32 of 90 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 37 times this season (41.1%), including nine games with multiple runs (10.0%).

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 51 .263 AVG .220 .320 OBP .288 .481 SLG .451 13 XBH 18 8 HR 11 21 RBI 25 34/11 K/BB 39/14 0 SB 0

