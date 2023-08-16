Royce Lewis vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins face the Detroit Tigers (who will start Reese Olson) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Tigers.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Royce Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis has two doubles, four home runs and four walks while batting .327.
- Lewis has picked up a hit in 70.4% of his 27 games this season, with more than one hit in 25.9% of them.
- He has gone deep in 14.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Lewis has an RBI in 11 of 27 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 11 of 27 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|.255
|AVG
|.392
|.300
|OBP
|.415
|.404
|SLG
|.529
|3
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|10
|14/3
|K/BB
|15/1
|1
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (141 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson (2-5 with a 4.45 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 4.45 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .226 to opposing hitters.
