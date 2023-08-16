Ryan Jeffers -- with a slugging percentage of .649 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the hill, on August 16 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers has 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks while hitting .280.

Jeffers has reached base via a hit in 39 games this season (of 66 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 12.1% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his chances at the plate.

In 24.2% of his games this season, Jeffers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 23 games this year (34.8%), including five multi-run games (7.6%).

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 34 .330 AVG .241 .422 OBP .351 .580 SLG .402 11 XBH 10 5 HR 4 9 RBI 16 28/11 K/BB 40/14 1 SB 2

