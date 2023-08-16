Ryan Jeffers vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Ryan Jeffers -- with a slugging percentage of .649 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the hill, on August 16 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers has 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks while hitting .280.
- Jeffers has reached base via a hit in 39 games this season (of 66 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.1% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his chances at the plate.
- In 24.2% of his games this season, Jeffers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 23 games this year (34.8%), including five multi-run games (7.6%).
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|34
|.330
|AVG
|.241
|.422
|OBP
|.351
|.580
|SLG
|.402
|11
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|16
|28/11
|K/BB
|40/14
|1
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (141 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson gets the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.45 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.45, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .226 against him.
