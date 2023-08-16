Twins vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 16
Wednesday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (63-58) and Detroit Tigers (53-66) going head-to-head at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:10 PM ET on August 16.
The Twins will give the nod to Kenta Maeda (3-7, 3.97 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Reese Olson (2-5, 4.45 ERA).
Twins vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 5, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Twins Performance Insights
- In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 4-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- The Twins have won 48, or 60%, of the 80 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Minnesota has entered 14 games this season favored by -200 or more and is 9-5 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.
- Minnesota has scored 533 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Twins have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 10
|@ Tigers
|L 3-0
|Kenta Maeda vs Reese Olson
|August 11
|@ Phillies
|L 13-2
|Dallas Keuchel vs Cristopher Sanchez
|August 12
|@ Phillies
|W 8-1
|Pablo Lopez vs Taijuan Walker
|August 13
|@ Phillies
|W 3-0
|Sonny Gray vs Ranger Suárez
|August 15
|Tigers
|W 5-3
|Bailey Ober vs Alex Faedo
|August 16
|Tigers
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Reese Olson
|August 18
|Pirates
|-
|Dallas Keuchel vs TBA
|August 19
|Pirates
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Mitch Keller
|August 20
|Pirates
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Quinn Priester
|August 22
|@ Brewers
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Wade Miley
|August 23
|@ Brewers
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Corbin Burnes
