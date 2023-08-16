Max Kepler and Kerry Carpenter will be among the stars on display when the Minnesota Twins play the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET, at Target Field.

Twins vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are seventh-best in baseball with 165 total home runs.

Minnesota is 14th in MLB with a .415 slugging percentage.

The Twins have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the league (.237).

Minnesota is the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.4 runs per game (533 total).

The Twins are 18th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .316.

The Twins strike out 10.2 times per game, the worst average in baseball.

Minnesota's pitching staff is No. 1 in the majors with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota's 3.87 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in the majors (1.196).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Kenta Maeda gets the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 3.97 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

Maeda is trying to continue a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Maeda will look to go five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging five innings per outing.

In one of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 8/10/2023 Tigers L 3-0 Away Kenta Maeda Reese Olson 8/11/2023 Phillies L 13-2 Away Dallas Keuchel Cristopher Sanchez 8/12/2023 Phillies W 8-1 Away Pablo Lopez Taijuan Walker 8/13/2023 Phillies W 3-0 Away Sonny Gray Ranger Suárez 8/15/2023 Tigers W 5-3 Home Bailey Ober Alex Faedo 8/16/2023 Tigers - Home Kenta Maeda Reese Olson 8/18/2023 Pirates - Home Dallas Keuchel - 8/19/2023 Pirates - Home Pablo Lopez Mitch Keller 8/20/2023 Pirates - Home Sonny Gray Quinn Priester 8/22/2023 Brewers - Away Bailey Ober Wade Miley 8/23/2023 Brewers - Away Kenta Maeda Corbin Burnes

