Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (63-58), who are going for a series sweep, will host Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (53-66) at Target Field on Wednesday, August 16. The game will start at 1:10 PM ET.

The Twins are favored in this one, at -200, while the underdog Tigers have +165 odds to upset. The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Twins vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Kenta Maeda - MIN (3-7, 3.97 ERA) vs Reese Olson - DET (2-5, 4.45 ERA)

Twins vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Twins vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 80 times this season and won 48, or 60%, of those games.

The Twins have a 9-5 record (winning 64.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins have a 4-3 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Tigers have won in 39, or 40.2%, of the 97 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 10-11 when favored by +165 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 5-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 9th 1st

