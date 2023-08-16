Player prop betting options for Carlos Correa, Spencer Torkelson and others are available in the Minnesota Twins-Detroit Tigers matchup at Target Field on Wednesday, starting at 1:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Correa Stats

Correa has 25 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 44 walks and 54 RBI (96 total hits).

He has a .231/.308/.409 slash line on the year.

Correa will look for his 10th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .324 with two doubles, three home runs, four walks and nine RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Tigers Aug. 15 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Phillies Aug. 12 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 at Phillies Aug. 11 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 at Tigers Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Tigers Aug. 9 1-for-5 1 1 1 4

Max Kepler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has 73 hits with 12 doubles, 19 home runs, 25 walks and 46 RBI.

He's slashed .239/.302/.464 so far this season.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Tigers Aug. 15 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Phillies Aug. 13 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 12 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 at Phillies Aug. 11 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 at Tigers Aug. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 25 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs, 48 walks and 64 RBI (101 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He has a slash line of .228/.308/.418 so far this season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Red Sox Aug. 13 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 12 4-for-4 1 1 1 8 0 at Red Sox Aug. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Kerry Carpenter Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Carpenter Stats

Kerry Carpenter has 72 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 41 runs.

He's slashing .282/.345/.510 on the year.

Carpenter brings an 11-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 games he is batting .459 with three doubles, four home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Carpenter Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Twins Aug. 15 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Red Sox Aug. 13 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 at Red Sox Aug. 12 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 at Red Sox Aug. 11 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 vs. Twins Aug. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 1

