Brandon Nakashima begins the Winston-Salem Open after his Western & Southern Open came to a close with a loss at the hands of Stan Wawrinka in the round of 64. Nakashima's first match is against Jason Kubler (in the round of 64). Nakashima currently has the fourth-best odds at +1600 to win this tournament at Wake Forest University Tennis Complex.

Nakashima at the 2023 Winston-Salem Open

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: August 18-27

August 18-27 Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Nakashima's Next Match

In his opening match at the Winston-Salem Open, on Sunday, August 20 (at 7:50 PM ET) in the round of 64, Nakashima will play Kubler.

Brandon Nakashima Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +6600

Winston-Salem Open odds to win: +1600

Nakashima Stats

Nakashima is coming off a loss in the Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open, to No. 51-ranked Wawrinka, 3-6, 7-6, 3-6.

Nakashima is 25-21 over the past 12 months, with two tournament titles.

Nakashima has won two tournaments on hard courts over the past year, with a record of 21-14.

Nakashima, over the past 12 months, has played 46 matches across all court surfaces, and 26.8 games per match.

In his 35 matches on hard courts over the past year, Nakashima has played 25.2 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Nakashima has been victorious in 19.1% of his return games and 82.9% of his service games.

On hard courts, Nakashima, over the past 12 months, has claimed 83.9% of his service games and 19.6% of his return games.

