Carlos Correa vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Friday, Carlos Correa (batting .324 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Andre Jackson. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Tigers.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa has 96 hits and an OBP of .308 to go with a slugging percentage of .409. All three of those stats rank first among Minnesota hitters this season.
- Correa enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .313 with two homers.
- In 67.3% of his games this year (72 of 107), Correa has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (18.7%) he recorded more than one.
- In 14.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.8% of his games this year, Correa has picked up at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (12.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 38 times this season (35.5%), including six games with multiple runs (5.6%).
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|59
|.227
|AVG
|.234
|.301
|OBP
|.313
|.368
|SLG
|.442
|16
|XBH
|26
|4
|HR
|11
|25
|RBI
|29
|46/19
|K/BB
|59/25
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (137 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Pirates will look to Jackson (0-0) in his second start this season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
