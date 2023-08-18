On Friday, Carlos Correa (batting .324 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Andre Jackson. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Tigers.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson

Andre Jackson TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa has 96 hits and an OBP of .308 to go with a slugging percentage of .409. All three of those stats rank first among Minnesota hitters this season.

Correa enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .313 with two homers.

In 67.3% of his games this year (72 of 107), Correa has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (18.7%) he recorded more than one.

In 14.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.8% of his games this year, Correa has picked up at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (12.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 38 times this season (35.5%), including six games with multiple runs (5.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 59 .227 AVG .234 .301 OBP .313 .368 SLG .442 16 XBH 26 4 HR 11 25 RBI 29 46/19 K/BB 59/25 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings