Matt Wallner vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Matt Wallner (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Andre Jackson and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Tigers.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Wallner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner has four doubles, nine home runs and 10 walks while hitting .239.
- In 44.4% of his games this year (16 of 36), Wallner has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (19.4%) he recorded more than one.
- In 22.2% of his games this season, he has homered, and 7.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Wallner has picked up an RBI in 10 games this season (27.8%), with two or more RBI in eight of those contests (22.2%).
- In 17 of 36 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|16
|.317
|AVG
|.143
|.423
|OBP
|.236
|.667
|SLG
|.347
|9
|XBH
|4
|6
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|6
|22/6
|K/BB
|16/4
|2
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.60 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 137 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- The Pirates will send Jackson (0-0) out to make his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.