Michael A. Taylor vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Michael A. Taylor -- hitting .167 with three home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Andre Jackson on the hill, on August 18 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Tigers.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .212 with 13 doubles, 15 home runs and 17 walks.
- Taylor has reached base via a hit in 50 games this year (of 99 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- In 14 games this season, he has hit a home run (14.1%, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Taylor has an RBI in 24 of 99 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 29.3% of his games this year (29 of 99), with two or more runs four times (4.0%).
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|49
|.230
|AVG
|.193
|.260
|OBP
|.263
|.453
|SLG
|.366
|15
|XBH
|13
|9
|HR
|6
|21
|RBI
|16
|56/5
|K/BB
|52/12
|6
|SB
|2
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 137 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- The Pirates will look to Jackson (0-0) in his second start this season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
