MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Friday, August 18
Friday's MLB slate features a slew of interesting pitching matchups, and we've got all of the probable pitchers listed below. Top billing goes to the matchup between the Giants and the Braves, who will be sending Alex Cobb and Spencer Strider to the hill, respectively.
Keep scrolling to find the probable pitchers for every game on the schedule for August 18.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Royals at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Cole Ragans (3-4) to the hill as they face the Cubs, who will give the start to Jameson Taillon (7-7) when the teams meet Friday.
|KC: Ragans
|CHC: Taillon
|21 (47 IP)
|Games/IP
|21 (104 IP)
|4.21
|ERA
|5.71
|9.8
|K/9
|7.9
For a full breakdown of the Ragans vs Taillon matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Royals at Cubs
- CHC Odds to Win: -185
- KC Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Royals at Cubs
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Tigers at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Tarik Skubal (2-2) to the bump as they take on the Guardians, who will give the start to Gavin Williams (1-3) for the matchup between the clubs on Friday.
|DET: Skubal
|CLE: Williams
|7 (32.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (54.2 IP)
|4.18
|ERA
|2.80
|10.0
|K/9
|9.7
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Guardians
- CLE Odds to Win: -165
- DET Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Tigers at Guardians
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
Blue Jays at Reds Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios (9-8) to the mound as they play the Reds, who will counter with Brett Kennedy (1-0) when the teams play Friday.
|TOR: Berrios
|CIN: Kennedy
|24 (140.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|2 (7 IP)
|3.53
|ERA
|5.14
|8.5
|K/9
|5.1
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Reds
- TOR Odds to Win: -160
- CIN Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 10.5 runs
Live Stream Blue Jays at Reds
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: Apple TV+ (regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (8-7) to the mound as they take on the Yankees on Friday.
|BOS: Bello
|NYY: TBD
|20 (113.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|-
|3.81
|ERA
|-
|7.6
|K/9
|-
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Yankees
- NYY Odds to Win: -125
- BOS Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Red Sox at Yankees
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: Apple TV+ (regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Michael Lorenzen (7-7) to the bump as they play the Nationals, who will counter with Joan Adon (1-0) when the teams play on Friday.
|PHI: Lorenzen
|WSH: Adon
|20 (122.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (14 IP)
|3.23
|ERA
|5.14
|6.8
|K/9
|9.0
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Nationals
- PHI Odds to Win: -210
- WSH Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Phillies at Nationals
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
Giants at Braves Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Cobb (6-4) to the hill as they play the Braves, who will hand the ball to Strider (13-4) when the teams play Friday.
|SF: Cobb
|ATL: Strider
|22 (121.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|24 (139.1 IP)
|3.62
|ERA
|3.81
|8.1
|K/9
|14.0
Vegas Odds for Giants at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -225
- SF Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Giants at Braves
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSE (regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Brandon Woodruff (2-1) to the mound as they take on the Rangers, who will give the start to Andrew Heaney (9-6) when the clubs play on Friday.
|MIL: Woodruff
|TEX: Heaney
|4 (22.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|23 (114.1 IP)
|1.99
|ERA
|4.17
|10.3
|K/9
|9.4
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Rangers
- TEX Odds to Win: -120
- MIL Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Brewers at Rangers
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Pirates at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Andre Jackson (0-0) to the mound as they play the Twins, who will counter with Pablo Lopez (8-6) when the clubs play Friday.
|PIT: Jackson
|MIN: Lopez
|10 (26.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|24 (147.2 IP)
|5.47
|ERA
|3.66
|9.6
|K/9
|11.0
Vegas Odds for Pirates at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -225
- PIT Odds to Win: +185
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Pirates at Twins
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners at Astros Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Bryce Miller (7-4) to the mound as they take on the Astros, who will give the start to J.P. France (9-3) for the game between the clubs Friday.
|SEA: Miller
|HOU: France
|17 (91.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (102 IP)
|4.04
|ERA
|2.74
|8.6
|K/9
|6.4
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -145
- SEA Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Mariners at Astros
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet SW (regional restrictions may apply)
Mets at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Joey Lucchesi (0-0) to the mound as they face the Cardinals, who will give the start to Zack Thompson (2-4) for the matchup between the clubs Friday.
|NYM: Lucchesi
|STL: Thompson
|0 (0 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (25 IP)
|-
|ERA
|3.96
|-
|K/9
|12.2
Vegas Odds for Mets at Cardinals
- STL Odds to Win: -140
- NYM Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Mets at Cardinals
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Streaming: BSMW (regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Michael Kopech (5-10) to the mound as they face the Rockies, who will give the start to Peter Lambert (2-4) for the matchup between the teams Friday.
|CHW: Kopech
|COL: Lambert
|22 (112 IP)
|Games/IP
|20 (59.1 IP)
|4.58
|ERA
|5.46
|9.3
|K/9
|7.7
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Rockies
- COL Odds to Win: -110
- CHW Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 12 runs
Live Stream White Sox at Rockies
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
Rays at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Erasmo Ramirez (2-3) to the hill as they play the Angels, who will give the start to Tyler Anderson (5-4) when the clubs face off on Friday.
|TB: Ramírez
|LAA: Anderson
|28 (39.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|21 (109 IP)
|5.72
|ERA
|5.28
|4.8
|K/9
|7.6
Vegas Odds for Rays at Angels
- LAA Odds to Win: -115
- TB Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Rays at Angels
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Orioles at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Kyle Gibson (11-7) to the hill as they face the Athletics, who will hand the ball to Luis Medina (3-8) when the clubs play Friday.
|BAL: Gibson
|OAK: Medina
|25 (145.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (83 IP)
|4.89
|ERA
|5.31
|7.5
|K/9
|9.0
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Athletics
- BAL Odds to Win: -185
- OAK Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Orioles at Athletics
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Diamondbacks at Padres Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Brandon Pfaadt (0-6) to the mound as they play the Padres, who will give the start to Seth Lugo (4-6) when the teams meet Friday.
|ARI: Pfaadt
|SD: Lugo
|11 (54.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (97.1 IP)
|6.91
|ERA
|4.16
|8.2
|K/9
|8.7
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Padres
- SD Odds to Win: -175
- ARI Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Padres
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SDPA (regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (5-10) to the mound as they face the Dodgers, who will hand the ball to Tony Gonsolin (8-4) when the teams play on Friday.
|MIA: Alcantara
|LAD: Gonsolin
|24 (158.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (99.2 IP)
|4.15
|ERA
|4.24
|7.7
|K/9
|7.2
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Dodgers
- LAD Odds to Win: -150
- MIA Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Marlins at Dodgers
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet LA (regional restrictions may apply)
