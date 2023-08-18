Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Yankees on August 18, 2023
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Sportsbooks have listed player props for Gleyber Torres and others when the Boston Red Sox visit the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info
- When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Brayan Bello Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Bello Stats
- Brayan Bello (8-7) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 21st start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start 11 times in 20 starts this season.
- Bello has 15 starts of five or more innings this season in 20 chances. He averages 5.7 innings per outing.
- He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.
Bello Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 12
|4.2
|9
|4
|4
|5
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 7
|6.2
|6
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Mariners
|Aug. 1
|6.0
|8
|4
|4
|7
|2
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 26
|6.0
|4
|3
|3
|4
|2
|at Athletics
|Jul. 19
|4.0
|5
|6
|6
|3
|2
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 18 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 46 walks and 49 RBI (120 total hits). He has stolen 12 bases.
- He's slashed .265/.331/.433 on the season.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Aug. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|Aug. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Aug. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 13
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Marlins
|Aug. 12
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Judge Stats
- Aaron Judge has collected 65 hits with 11 doubles, 22 home runs and 55 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with three stolen bases.
- He has a .281/.415/.615 slash line on the season.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Aug. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|Aug. 15
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Aug. 14
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 13
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 12
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
