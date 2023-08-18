Friday's game that pits the Minnesota Twins (63-59) versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (54-67) at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 8:10 PM on August 18.

The probable pitchers are Pablo Lopez (8-6) for the Twins and Andre Jackson for the Pirates.

Twins vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream:

Twins vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Twins 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have been favored 81 times and won 48, or 59.3%, of those games.

Minnesota has entered 10 games this season favored by -225 or more and is 6-4 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

Minnesota ranks 17th in the majors with 540 total runs scored this season.

The Twins' 3.91 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule