Joey Gallo vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joey Gallo -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the hill, on August 19 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Tigers.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Gallo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is batting .181 with nine doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 44 walks.
- Gallo has reached base via a hit in 37 games this season (of 94 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- Looking at the 94 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 18 of them (19.1%), and in 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 22.3% of his games this year, Gallo has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (9.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 33.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 4.3%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|47
|.169
|AVG
|.191
|.290
|OBP
|.317
|.363
|SLG
|.537
|13
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|15
|13
|RBI
|25
|63/20
|K/BB
|66/24
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.61).
- Pirates pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Pirates are sending Keller (9-8) out to make his 26th start of the season as he tries for his 10th win. He is 9-8 with a 4.27 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 149 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.27), 38th in WHIP (1.283), and 17th in K/9 (9.7) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.