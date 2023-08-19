Joey Gallo -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the hill, on August 19 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Tigers.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is batting .181 with nine doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 44 walks.

Gallo has reached base via a hit in 37 games this season (of 94 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

Looking at the 94 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 18 of them (19.1%), and in 6.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 22.3% of his games this year, Gallo has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (9.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 33.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 4.3%.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 47 .169 AVG .191 .290 OBP .317 .363 SLG .537 13 XBH 17 5 HR 15 13 RBI 25 63/20 K/BB 66/24 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings