The Minnesota Twins, including Matt Wallner (.176 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Target Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner has five doubles, nine home runs and 10 walks while batting .241.

Wallner has gotten at least one hit in 45.9% of his games this year (17 of 37), with at least two hits seven times (18.9%).

He has gone deep in eight games this year (21.6%), leaving the park in 7% of his trips to the dish.

Wallner has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (27.0%), with two or more RBI in eight of those games (21.6%).

He has scored in 18 games this year (48.6%), including three multi-run games (8.1%).

Other Twins Players vs the Pirates

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 16 .317 AVG .143 .419 OBP .236 .667 SLG .347 10 XBH 4 6 HR 3 16 RBI 6 24/6 K/BB 16/4 2 SB 0

