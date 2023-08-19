Max Homa is in the field at Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) in Olympia Fields, Illinois in the 2023 BMW Championship from August 17-19. The par-70 course spans 7,366 yards and the purse available is $20,000,000.00.

Looking to wager on Homa at the BMW Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +2500 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Max Homa Insights

Homa has finished below par on 14 occasions, completed his day bogey-free three times and finished 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 17 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 17 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day six times.

Homa has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 11 times.

Homa has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five tournaments, and as high as the top five in one.

In his past five tournaments, Homa has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average four times.

Homa has finished in the top 20 in each of his past three tournaments.

Homa has qualified for the weekend four times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 16 -8 274 2 20 6 10 $11.4M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

BMW Championship Insights and Stats

Homa has had an average finish of 52nd at this tournament in four appearances, including a personal best 23rd-place.

Homa has made the cut in each of his last four trips to this event.

Homa finished 23rd when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

This course is set up to play at 7,366 yards, 350 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course), the scoring average is higher at +7 per tournament.

The average course Homa has played i the last year (7,354 yards) is 12 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,366).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, lower than the +7 average at this course.

Homa's Last Time Out

Homa was in the 90th percentile on par 3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, with an average of 2.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 2.9-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship was strong, putting him in the 99th percentile of the field.

Homa was better than 91% of the competitors at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 3.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.07.

Homa recorded a birdie or better on seven of 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, better than the field average of 4.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Homa recorded one bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.7).

Homa's 20 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship were more than the field average (12.5).

At that most recent tournament, Homa's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 6.4).

Homa finished the FedEx St. Jude Championship with a birdie or better on six of the eight par-5s, more than the field's average of 4.6.

The field at the FedEx St. Jude Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Homa finished without one.

BMW Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 17-19, 2023

August 17-19, 2023 Course: Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course)

Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) Location: Olympia Fields, Illinois

Olympia Fields, Illinois Par: 70 / 7,366 yards

70 / 7,366 yards Homa Odds to Win: +2500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.