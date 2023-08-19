Saturday's game between the Minnesota Twins (64-59) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (54-68) at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Twins taking home the win. Game time is at 7:10 PM on August 19.

The Twins will give the nod to Sonny Gray (6-5, 2.97 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Mitch Keller (9-8, 4.27 ERA).

Twins vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

Twins vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Twins 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 4-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have been favorites in 82 games this season and won 49 (59.8%) of those contests.

Minnesota has entered 24 games this season favored by -175 or more and is 15-9 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

Minnesota ranks 17th in the majors with 545 total runs scored this season.

The Twins' 3.89 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule