How to Watch the Twins vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 19
Sonny Gray takes the mound for the Minnesota Twins on Saturday at Target Field against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Twins vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank seventh in baseball with 168 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- Minnesota's .417 slugging percentage ranks 12th in baseball.
- The Twins have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.238).
- Minnesota has the No. 17 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.4 runs per game (545 total runs).
- The Twins rank 19th in baseball with a .317 on-base percentage.
- The Twins strike out 10.2 times per game, the worst mark in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.7 K/9 to pace MLB.
- Minnesota's 3.89 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in baseball (1.201).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gray gets the start for the Twins, his 25th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 2.97 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Gray is seeking his sixth straight quality start.
- Gray is looking for his 11th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the hill.
- In five of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/12/2023
|Phillies
|W 8-1
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Taijuan Walker
|8/13/2023
|Phillies
|W 3-0
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Ranger Suárez
|8/15/2023
|Tigers
|W 5-3
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Alex Faedo
|8/16/2023
|Tigers
|L 8-7
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Reese Olson
|8/18/2023
|Pirates
|W 5-1
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Andre Jackson
|8/19/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Mitch Keller
|8/20/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Dallas Keuchel
|Osvaldo Bido
|8/22/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Wade Miley
|8/23/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Corbin Burnes
|8/24/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Andrew Heaney
|8/25/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Dane Dunning
