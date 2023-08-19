Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Pirates on August 19, 2023
Carlos Correa and Bryan Reynolds are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Minnesota Twins and the Pittsburgh Pirates play at Target Field on Saturday (first pitch at 7:10 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Twins vs. Pirates Game Info
- When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Sonny Gray Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Gray Stats
- The Twins will send Sonny Gray (6-5) to the mound for his 25th start this season.
- He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.
- Gray will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.
- He has made 24 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 2.97 ERA ranks fourth, 1.210 WHIP ranks 29th, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 25th.
Gray Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Phillies
|Aug. 13
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|3
|at Tigers
|Aug. 8
|6.0
|7
|3
|2
|10
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 3
|7.0
|5
|2
|2
|8
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 28
|6.0
|5
|3
|3
|5
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 22
|6.0
|7
|2
|2
|4
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Sonny Gray's player props with BetMGM.
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 25 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 46 walks and 54 RBI (96 total hits).
- He's slashing .230/.309/.407 on the year.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 18
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 15
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Phillies
|Aug. 12
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Phillies
|Aug. 11
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Tigers
|Aug. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
Max Kepler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Kepler Stats
- Max Kepler has collected 75 hits with 13 doubles, 20 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 47 runs.
- He has a .238/.302/.470 slash line on the season.
- Kepler brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .278 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI.
Kepler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 18
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 16
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 15
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Phillies
|Aug. 13
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Aug. 12
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
Bet on player props for Carlos Correa, Max Kepler or other Twins players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 114 hits with 23 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 39 walks and 60 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He's slashing .270/.333/.470 so far this season.
- Reynolds has recorded a base hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .292 with a triple, three home runs, two walks and six RBI.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Aug. 18
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 16
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 15
|1-for-6
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 14
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 13
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has 85 hits with 14 doubles, 10 home runs, 68 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He has a .251/.377/.381 slash line on the year.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mets
|Aug. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 15
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 13
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 13
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Bryan Reynolds, Andrew McCutchen or other Pirates players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.