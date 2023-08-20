On Sunday, Jordan Luplow (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Minnesota Twins face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Borucki. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Pirates.

Jordan Luplow Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Ryan Borucki TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jordan Luplow At The Plate

Luplow has a double, a home run and six walks while batting .273.

This season, Luplow has recorded at least one hit in six of 13 games (46.2%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

Luplow has had an RBI in three games this year.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Jordan Luplow Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 2 .500 AVG .143 .667 OBP .250 .500 SLG .143 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 1/0 K/BB 4/1 1 SB 0

