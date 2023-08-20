Michael A. Taylor, with a slugging percentage of .361 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Osvaldo Bido on the mound, August 20 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido

Osvaldo Bido TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .217 with 13 doubles, 16 home runs and 18 walks.

In 51.5% of his games this year (52 of 101), Taylor has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (11.9%) he recorded more than one.

In 14.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 26 games this year (25.7%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (9.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 31 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 49 .239 AVG .193 .272 OBP .263 .471 SLG .366 16 XBH 13 10 HR 6 24 RBI 16 59/6 K/BB 52/12 6 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings