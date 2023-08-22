Jordan Luplow vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Jordan Luplow -- hitting .286 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the mound, on August 22 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Pirates.
Jordan Luplow Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Read More About This Game
Jordan Luplow At The Plate
- Luplow has a double, a home run and six walks while hitting .265.
- This season, Luplow has posted at least one hit in six of 14 games (42.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one of 14 games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Luplow has had an RBI in three games this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Jordan Luplow Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|2
|.333
|AVG
|.143
|.500
|OBP
|.250
|.333
|SLG
|.143
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|1/0
|K/BB
|4/1
|1
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).
- The Brewers rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (156 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miley (6-3 with a 3.05 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 17th of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 36-year-old has put together a 3.05 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .234 to opposing hitters.
