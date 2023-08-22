Jorge Polanco vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Jorge Polanco (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout showing in his last game against the Pirates.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 19 walks while batting .244.
- Polanco has reached base via a hit in 36 games this season (of 51 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- In eight games this year, he has hit a long ball (15.7%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).
- In 33.3% of his games this season, Polanco has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 18 times this season (35.3%), including one multi-run game.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|24
|.255
|AVG
|.231
|.310
|OBP
|.320
|.510
|SLG
|.341
|14
|XBH
|6
|6
|HR
|2
|20
|RBI
|9
|34/8
|K/BB
|22/11
|2
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 4.00 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 156 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Miley (6-3 with a 3.05 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 17th of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 36-year-old has a 3.05 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .234 to opposing hitters.
