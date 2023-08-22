The Minnesota Lynx (15-17) will look to Napheesa Collier (fourth in WNBA, 21.2 points per game) going up against Arike Ogunbowale (fifth in league, 21) and the Dallas Wings (18-14) on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at Target Center. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on Twitter and BSSWX.

Lynx vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: Target Center

Key Stats for Lynx vs. Wings

Minnesota puts up just 4.4 fewer points per game (79.4) than Dallas allows (83.8).

Minnesota has shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points less than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Dallas have averaged.

The Lynx have compiled a 12-4 straight-up record in games they shoot over 43.9% from the field.

Minnesota shoots 31.6% from three-point distance this season. That's 4.3 percentage points lower than Dallas has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (35.9%).

The Lynx have a 5-4 record when the team makes more than 35.9% of their three-point attempts.

Dallas and Minnesota rebound at about the same rate, with Dallas averaging 4.7 more rebounds per game.

Lynx Recent Performance

In their last 10 games, the Lynx are scoring 80.1 points per contest, 0.7 more than their season average (79.4).

Minnesota is draining 6.2 three-pointers per contest over its past 10 games, which is 0.2 fewer three-pointers than its average for the season (6.4). That said, it sports a better three-point percentage over its last 10 contests (33.0%) compared to its season average from downtown (31.6%).

Lynx Injuries