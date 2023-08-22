The Minnesota Lynx (15-17) will lean on Napheesa Collier (fourth in WNBA, 21.2 points per game) when they square off against Arike Ogunbowale (fifth in league, 21) and the Dallas Wings (18-14) on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at Target Center. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on Twitter and BSSWX.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Lynx vs. Wings matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Lynx vs. Wings Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Twitter and BSSWX
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Arena: Target Center

Lynx vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wings Moneyline Lynx Moneyline
DraftKings Wings (-6.5) 169 -258 +210 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Wings (-6.5) 169.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Wings (-6.5) 169.5 -260 +190 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Wings (-6.5) 169.5 -280 +210 Bet on this game with Tipico

Lynx vs. Wings Betting Trends

  • The Wings have won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.
  • The Lynx are 16-15-0 ATS this year.
  • When playing as at least 6.5-point favorites this season, Dallas has an ATS record of 4-3.
  • When playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs this season, Minnesota has an ATS record of 4-6.
  • The Wings and their opponents have combined to hit the over 17 out of 31 times this season.
  • So far this season, 17 out of the Lynx's 32 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.