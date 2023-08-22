Royce Lewis vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Royce Lewis (.389 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Minnesota Twins face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Royce Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis has four doubles, four home runs and five walks while batting .319.
- Lewis has recorded a hit in 21 of 31 games this season (67.7%), including eight multi-hit games (25.8%).
- In 12.9% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Lewis has driven in a run in 12 games this season (38.7%), including three games with more than one RBI (9.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 12 of 31 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|13
|.258
|AVG
|.392
|.313
|OBP
|.415
|.403
|SLG
|.529
|5
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|10
|19/4
|K/BB
|15/1
|2
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 4.00 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 156 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Miley gets the start for the Brewers, his 17th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.05 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 36-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.05, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .234 against him.
