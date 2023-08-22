On Tuesday, Royce Lewis (.389 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Minnesota Twins face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Royce Lewis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Royce Lewis At The Plate

Lewis has four doubles, four home runs and five walks while batting .319.

Lewis has recorded a hit in 21 of 31 games this season (67.7%), including eight multi-hit games (25.8%).

In 12.9% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Lewis has driven in a run in 12 games this season (38.7%), including three games with more than one RBI (9.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 12 of 31 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 13 .258 AVG .392 .313 OBP .415 .403 SLG .529 5 XBH 3 2 HR 2 7 RBI 10 19/4 K/BB 15/1 2 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings