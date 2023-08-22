Tuesday's contest that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (68-57) against the Minnesota Twins (65-60) at American Family Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Brewers. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on August 22.

The probable starters are Bailey Ober (6-6) for the Twins and Wade Miley (6-3) for the Brewers.

Twins vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
  • Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • How to Watch on TV: BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Brewers 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Brewers

  • Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

  • The Twins have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
  • Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
  • This season, the Twins have been favored 84 times and won 50, or 59.5%, of those games.
  • Minnesota has a record of 50-34 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 53.5% chance to win.
  • Minnesota ranks 19th in the majors with 551 total runs scored this season.
  • The Twins have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.88).

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
August 15 Tigers W 5-3 Bailey Ober vs Alex Faedo
August 16 Tigers L 8-7 Kenta Maeda vs Reese Olson
August 18 Pirates W 5-1 Pablo Lopez vs Andre Jackson
August 19 Pirates L 7-4 Sonny Gray vs Mitch Keller
August 20 Pirates W 2-0 Dallas Keuchel vs Ryan Borucki
August 22 @ Brewers - Bailey Ober vs Wade Miley
August 23 @ Brewers - Kenta Maeda vs Corbin Burnes
August 24 Rangers - Pablo Lopez vs Andrew Heaney
August 25 Rangers - Sonny Gray vs Dane Dunning
August 26 Rangers - Dallas Keuchel vs Max Scherzer
August 27 Rangers - Bailey Ober vs Jordan Montgomery

