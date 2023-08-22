Player prop betting options for Christian Yelich, Carlos Correa and others are available in the Milwaukee Brewers-Minnesota Twins matchup at American Family Field on Tuesday, starting at 8:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Correa Stats

Correa has 98 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 47 walks and 54 RBI.

He's slashing .230/.310/.404 on the year.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Pirates Aug. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Pirates Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Pirates Aug. 18 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 15 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Phillies Aug. 12 1-for-2 1 1 1 4

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Wade Miley Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Miley Stats

Wade Miley (6-3) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 17th start of the season.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Miley has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.

Miley Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Dodgers Aug. 16 5.0 7 4 3 2 2 vs. Rockies Aug. 8 6.0 2 1 1 2 3 at Nationals Aug. 2 4.0 3 1 1 5 2 vs. Reds Jul. 9 6.0 4 0 0 8 3 vs. Cubs Jul. 4 5.0 9 4 4 4 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has put up 134 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 61 walks. He has driven in 68 runs with 25 stolen bases.

He's slashed .287/.373/.460 on the season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Aug. 20 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Rangers Aug. 19 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Aug. 18 2-for-3 3 0 0 3 0 at Dodgers Aug. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 26 doubles, 18 home runs, 49 walks and 66 RBI (96 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He has a slash line of .224/.302/.411 so far this year.

Santana has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Aug. 20 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Rangers Aug. 19 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 0 at Rangers Aug. 18 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 at Dodgers Aug. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

