On Wednesday, Carlos Correa (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa has 98 hits and an OBP of .309 to go with a slugging percentage of .401. All three of those stats are tops among Minnesota hitters this season.

Correa has recorded a hit in 74 of 111 games this year (66.7%), including 20 multi-hit games (18.0%).

In 15 games this season, he has gone deep (13.5%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).

In 34 games this year (30.6%), Correa has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (11.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 39 times this year (35.1%), including six games with multiple runs (5.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 60 .226 AVG .231 .306 OBP .312 .359 SLG .436 16 XBH 26 4 HR 11 25 RBI 29 51/22 K/BB 60/26 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings