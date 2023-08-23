Max Kepler vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Max Kepler (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Minnesota Twins play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Brewers.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is batting .240 with 14 doubles, 20 home runs and 26 walks.
- Kepler has picked up a hit in 52 of 94 games this year, with multiple hits 22 times.
- He has homered in 21.3% of his games this season, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Kepler has driven in a run in 34 games this season (36.2%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (10.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 38 of 94 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|52
|.265
|AVG
|.218
|.321
|OBP
|.286
|.497
|SLG
|.448
|16
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|11
|23
|RBI
|25
|39/12
|K/BB
|40/14
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 157 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Burnes (9-6) is trying for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 26th start of the season. He has a 3.43 ERA in 152 2/3 innings pitched, with 155 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.43), fourth in WHIP (1.059), and 27th in K/9 (9.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
