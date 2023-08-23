Michael A. Taylor vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Michael A. Taylor, with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, August 23 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Brewers.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has 13 doubles, 16 home runs and 19 walks while batting .220.
- Taylor is batting .400 with one homer during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- In 52.4% of his 103 games this season, Taylor has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- In 15 games this season, he has gone deep (14.6%, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Taylor has an RBI in 26 of 103 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 30.1% of his games this year (31 of 103), he has scored, and in four of those games (3.9%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|50
|.242
|AVG
|.196
|.279
|OBP
|.264
|.471
|SLG
|.365
|16
|XBH
|13
|10
|HR
|6
|24
|RBI
|16
|60/7
|K/BB
|53/12
|6
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
- The Brewers rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (157 total, 1.2 per game).
- Burnes will aim to claim his 10th win when he gets the start for the Brewers, his 26th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.43 ERA and 155 strikeouts through 152 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.43), fourth in WHIP (1.059), and 27th in K/9 (9.2).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.