The Minnesota Twins, including Royce Lewis (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Royce Lewis At The Plate

Lewis is hitting .316 with four doubles, four home runs and five walks.

Lewis has reached base via a hit in 22 games this year (of 32 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

Looking at the 32 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in four of them (12.5%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Lewis has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (37.5%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (9.4%).

He has scored at least one run 12 times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 14 .258 AVG .382 .313 OBP .404 .403 SLG .509 5 XBH 3 2 HR 2 7 RBI 10 19/4 K/BB 15/1 2 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings