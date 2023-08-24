On Thursday, August 24, 2023 at College Park Center, Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (16-17) face Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (18-15), beginning at 8:00 PM ET on BSSWX.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lynx vs. Wings matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Lynx vs. Wings Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSWX
  • Location: Arlington, Texas
  • Arena: College Park Center

Lynx vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wings Moneyline Lynx Moneyline
DraftKings Wings (-7.5) 167.5 -345 +275 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Wings (-7.5) 167.5 -350 +275 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Wings (-7.5) 168.5 -350 +240 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Wings (-7.5) 169.5 -370 +270 Bet on this game with Tipico

Lynx vs. Wings Betting Trends

  • The Wings have compiled a 17-15-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Lynx have put together a 17-15-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Dallas has covered the spread twice this season (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.
  • Minnesota has covered the spread four times this year (4-5 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
  • A total of 18 out of the Wings' 32 games this season have gone over the point total.
  • The Lynx and their opponents have combined to hit the over 18 out of 33 times this year.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.