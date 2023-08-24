Adolis Garcia and Jorge Polanco will hit the field when the Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins meet on Thursday at Target Field.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rangers +105 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Twins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Twins vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -125 +105 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 4-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have gone 50-35 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 58.8% of those games).

Minnesota has a 44-31 record (winning 58.7% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Twins' implied win probability is 55.6%.

Minnesota has played in 127 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 60 times (60-60-7).

The Twins are 4-7-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-26 29-36 29-26 36-35 50-46 15-15

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.