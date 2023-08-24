Currently the Minnesota Vikings are 15th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +4000.

Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +260

+260 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Minnesota Betting Insights

Minnesota went 7-8-1 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 11 times in Vikings games.

With 388.7 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked second-worst in the , Minnesota had to lean on its seventh-ranked offense (361.5 yards per contest) to keep it competitive last season.

Last season the Vikings were 8-1 at home and 5-3 on the road.

Minnesota won every game when favored (11-0) but only one as the underdog (1-4).

The Vikings were 4-2 in the NFC North and 8-4 in the NFC as a whole.

Vikings Impact Players

Kirk Cousins had 29 TD passes and 14 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 65.9% of his throws for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game).

Cousins also ran for 97 yards and two TDs.

Justin Jefferson had 128 catches for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.

K.J. Osborn had 60 catches for 650 yards (38.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

In 17 games, Alexander Mattison rushed for 283 yards (16.6 per game) and five TDs.

Jordan Hicks had one interception to go with 129 tackles, 2.0 TFL, three sacks, and 10 passes defended last year.

Vikings Player Futures

2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Buccaneers - +10000 2 September 14 @ Eagles - +800 3 September 24 Chargers - +2500 4 October 1 @ Panthers - +8000 5 October 8 Chiefs - +600 6 October 15 @ Bears - +6000 7 October 23 49ers - +1000 8 October 29 @ Packers - +6600 9 November 5 @ Falcons - +8000 10 November 12 Saints - +4000 11 November 19 @ Broncos - +4500 12 November 27 Bears - +6000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Raiders - +8000 15 December 17 @ Bengals - +1100 16 December 24 Lions - +2200 17 December 31 Packers - +6600 18 January 7 @ Lions - +2200

