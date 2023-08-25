The Minnesota Twins, including Jorge Polanco (.381 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Rangers.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco is hitting .244 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks.

Polanco has picked up a hit in 70.4% of his 54 games this season, with at least two hits in 16.7% of those games.

He has gone deep in 14.8% of his games in 2023 (eight of 54), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Polanco has an RBI in 17 of 54 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 18 of 54 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 26 .257 AVG .229 .316 OBP .321 .505 SLG .333 14 XBH 6 6 HR 2 20 RBI 9 35/9 K/BB 23/12 2 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings