The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor and his .676 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He mashed two homers in his last game (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Rangers.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Dane Dunning

BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .224 with 13 doubles, 19 home runs and 19 walks.

Taylor will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .438 with three homers in his last games.

In 53.3% of his games this season (56 of 105), Taylor has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (12.4%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 105 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 17 of them (16.2%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

Taylor has driven in a run in 28 games this season (26.7%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (11.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 33 of 105 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 51 .250 AVG .197 .286 OBP .263 .513 SLG .382 18 XBH 14 12 HR 7 26 RBI 18 60/7 K/BB 54/12 6 SB 2

