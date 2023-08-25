How to Watch the Twins vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 25
The Minnesota Twins and Michael A. Taylor will square off against the Texas Rangers and Corey Seager on Friday at 8:10 PM ET in the second game of a four-game series at Target Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank fifth-best in baseball with 177 total home runs.
- Minnesota's .420 slugging percentage ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Twins have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.239).
- Minnesota is the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.4 runs per game (568 total).
- The Twins rank 18th in MLB with a .317 on-base percentage.
- The Twins' 10.3 strikeouts per game are the most in MLB.
- Minnesota's pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Minnesota's 3.93 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in baseball (1.211).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Sonny Gray makes the start for the Twins, his 26th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.08 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 143 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Gray is trying to collect his 13th quality start of the year.
- Gray will look to last five or more innings for his 12th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.
- He has had five appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/19/2023
|Pirates
|L 7-4
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Mitch Keller
|8/20/2023
|Pirates
|W 2-0
|Home
|Dallas Keuchel
|Ryan Borucki
|8/22/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-3
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Wade Miley
|8/23/2023
|Brewers
|L 8-7
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Corbin Burnes
|8/24/2023
|Rangers
|W 7-5
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Andrew Heaney
|8/25/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Dane Dunning
|8/26/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Dallas Keuchel
|Max Scherzer
|8/27/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Jordan Montgomery
|8/28/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Xzavion Curry
|8/29/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Gavin Williams
|8/30/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Tanner Bibee
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.